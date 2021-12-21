Sempra to sell 10% stake in unit to Abu Dhabi wealth fund for $1.8 bln

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Tuesday it would sell 10% of its stake in its business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $1.785 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.