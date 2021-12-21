US Markets
Sempra to sell 10% stake in unit to Abu Dhabi wealth fund for $1.8 bln

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Tuesday it would sell 10% of its stake in its business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $1.785 billion in cash.

Reuters

