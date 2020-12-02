Sempra to buy remaining stake in Mexican unit in $6.13 bln deal

Adds deal details

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Wednesday it would buy the remaining stake in its Mexican unit in a deal valued at $6.13 billion.

The company currently owns 66.43% of Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV IENOVA.MX (IEnova), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Sempra's all-stock offer implies a price of 82 Mexican pesos per IEnova share, a 15.2% premium to the stock's close on the Mexican stock exchange.

Following the deal, Sempra shares will trade on the Mexican stock exchange and the company will combine IEnova with its North American liquefied natural gas export infrastructure unit Sempra LNG.

The company said the new unit, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, would focus on the development and construction of North American LNG export and natural gas infrastructure alongside renewable energy generation.

Sempra will sell a non-controlling interest in the new unit to fund growth, it said in a statement. All transactions are expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.