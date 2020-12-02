US Markets
SRE

Sempra to buy out Mexican unit at $6.13 bln valuation

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. energy company Sempra Energy said on Wednesday it will buy all outstanding shares of its Mexican unit, Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV, in a deal valuing the latter at $6.13 billion.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Wednesday it will buy all outstanding shares of its Mexican unit, Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV IENOVA.MX, in a deal valuing the latter at $6.13 billion.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular