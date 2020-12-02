Sempra to buy out Mexican unit at $6.13 bln valuation

Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Wednesday it will buy all outstanding shares of its Mexican unit, Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV IENOVA.MX, in a deal valuing the latter at $6.13 billion.

