Sempra (SRE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Sempra Energy’s SRE reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 by 9.3%. The bottom line, however, declined 5.1% from $1.98 in the prior-year quarter.

Considering one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.91 per share compared with $1.77 in the second quarter of 2022.

Total Revenues

Sempra’s total revenues of $3,335 million declined 6% from $3,547 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to lower contribution from the Natural gas, Electric as well as Energy-related business units. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,639 million by 8.3%.

Segmental Update

San Diego Gas & Electric: Quarterly earnings amounted to $184 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $174 million.



Southern California Gas Company: The segment reported earnings of $155 million compared with $87 million in the prior-year period.



Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings in this segment declined from $186 million in the year-ago quarter to $160 million.



Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded earnings of $208 million compared with $183 million in the year-ago quarter.



Parent and Other: The segment reported second-quarter loss of $104 million, which was wider than the prior-year period’s reported loss of $73 million.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2023, Sempra’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,077 million compared with $370 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $27,521 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $24,548 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities increased from $2,364 million in the year-ago period to $3,737 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

Sempra reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance for 2023. The company expects to generate earnings in the range of $8.60-$9.20 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings is pegged at $8.93 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

SRE also reiterated its full-year 2024 earnings in the range of $9.10-$9.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.54 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

Sempra also anticipates a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%.

