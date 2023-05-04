Sempra (SRE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Sempra Energy’s SRE first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 by 5.8%. The bottom line also increased 0.3% from $2.91 in the prior-year quarter.



Considering one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $3.07 per share compared with $1.93 in the first quarter of 2022.

Total Revenues

Sempra’s total revenues of $6,560 million increased 71.8% from $3,820 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to higher contribution from Natural gas segment. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,029 million by 62.8%.

Sempra Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sempra Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sempra Energy Quote

Segmental Update

San Diego Gas & Electric: Quarterly earnings amounted to $258 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $234 million.

Southern California Gas Company: The segment reported earnings of $360 million compared with $334 million in the prior-year period.



Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings in this segment declined from $162 million in the year-ago quarter to $83 million.



Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded earnings of $315 million compared with $95 million in the year-ago quarter.



Parent and Other: The first-quarter loss in this division narrowed to $47 million from the prior-year period’s reported loss of $213 million.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2023, Sempra’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $534 million compared with $370 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $25,206 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $24,548 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities increased from $1,607 million in the year-ago period to $1,980 million in the first quarter.

Guidance

Sempra reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance for 2023. The company expects to generate earnings in the range of $8.60-$9.20 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings stands at $8.96 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



SRE expects full-year 2024 earnings in the range of $9.10-$9.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.54 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s projected range.



Sempra also anticipates a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%.

Zacks Rank

Sempra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.48 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share by 0.4%.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 7.48%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $6, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 7.14%.



Spire Inc. SR reported fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 by 6%.



SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 4.22%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.22, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.33%.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2023 operating EPS of $1.84, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 by 0.54%.



OGS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 5%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.14, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 1.47%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.