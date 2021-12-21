Sempra (SRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Sempra (SRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.55, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRE was $127.55, representing a -11.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.93 and a 11.24% increase over the 52 week low of $114.66.

SRE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP). SRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.64. Zacks Investment Research reports SRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.84%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sre Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SRE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 4.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SRE at 4.14%.

