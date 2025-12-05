Sempra (SRE) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sempra (SRE). Shares have lost about 2.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sempra due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Sempra Energy's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



Sempra Energy reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 19.4%. The bottom line also increased 24.7% from year-ago quarter’s figure of 89 cents.



Including one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of 12 cents per share compared with $1.00 in the third quarter of 2024.

Total Revenues

Sempra Energy’s total revenues of $3.15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion by 2.2%. However, the top line increased 13.3% from $2.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Update

Sempra California: Quarterly earnings amounted to $370 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $247 million.



Sempra Texas Utilities: Earnings in this segment increased to $306 million from $261 million in the year-ago quarter.



Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded a loss of $580 million against earnings of $230 million in the year-ago quarter.



Parent and Other: The segment reported a loss of $19 million, narrower than the prior-year period’s loss of $100 million.

Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.005 billion compared with $1.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the same date, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $28.98 billion compared with $31.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $3.38 billion compared with $3.54 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Sempra Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection. The company still expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.30-$4.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.53 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



SRE still expects its 2026 earnings to be in the range of $4.80-$5.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company still expects its long-term EPS growth rate to be in the high-end or above its earlier projected band of 7-9% through 2029.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Fresh estimates followed a downward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

Currently, Sempra has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Sempra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

