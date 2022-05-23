Sempra signs carbon capture deal with TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Mitsubishi
U.S. energy company Sempra Energy said on Monday its unit had signed a deal with France's TotalEnergies SE as well as Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp to develop a proposed carbon capture project in Louisiana. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;)) nL3N2XF23K
May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Monday its unit had signed a deal with France's TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA as well as Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T to develop a proposed carbon capture project in Louisiana.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySRE
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling