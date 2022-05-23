Sempra signs carbon capture deal with TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Mitsubishi

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Monday its unit had signed a deal with France's TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA as well as Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T to develop a proposed carbon capture project in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

