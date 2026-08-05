Sempra to Report Q2 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

Sempra SRE is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, 2026, before market open. The company's earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of SRE’s Q2 Results

Sempra’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from continued rate base growth across its regulated utility operations. The recognition of financial benefits from Oncor’s recently approved base rate review, which was expected to be reflected primarily in the second quarter, is also likely to have supported regulated earnings.



The company’s continued investments in grid modernization, transmission expansion and system reliability projects are also expected to have supported quarterly performance. Sustained customer growth across its service territories, particularly in Texas, is likely to have boosted electricity and natural gas demand, contributing to higher revenues.



Additionally, progress at the ECA LNG Phase 1 project is likely to have provided an incremental boost to Sempra’s second-quarter performance. During the quarter, the project achieved first LNG production as part of the commissioning process, marking a key milestone toward commercial operations. As LNG production commenced and the company began recognizing revenues from LNG cargoes, the project is expected to contribute positively to quarterly results while strengthening Sempra’s long-term LNG growth prospects.

Sempra Price and EPS Surprise

Sempra price-eps-surprise | Sempra Quote

Estimates for SRE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.01 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.22 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 7.2%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SRE

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SRE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: SRE has an Earnings ESP of +0.79%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: SRE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



Cheniere Energy LNG is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, 2026, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s earnings is pegged at $2.80 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $5.03 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%.



Calumet, Inc. CLMT is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 7, 2026, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +169.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMT’s loss is pegged at 23 cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.1%.



National Energy Services Reunited NESR is set to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 10, 2026, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.80% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NESR’s earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $458.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 40%.

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Sempra (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.