Sempra to Report Q1 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

Sempra SRE is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, 2026, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.27% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of SRE’s Q1 Results

Sempra’s first-quarter earnings are anticipated to have been supported by the introduction of new interim rates and continued strong rate-based growth, trends that had already been observed in prior quarters. These factors are likely to have driven growth in regulated earnings and enhanced the company’s top-line performance.



SRE’s continued investments in infrastructure, especially in grid modernization, pipeline safety initiatives and clean energy transition projects, are expected to have improved system reliability and operational efficiency.



Sempra’s sustained customer growth across its service territories is also expected to have lifted electricity and natural gas volumes, strengthening its financial performance in the quarter.

Sempra Price and EPS Surprise

Sempra price-eps-surprise | Sempra Quote

Estimates for SRE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.51 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.14 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SRE

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SRE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: SRE has an Earnings ESP of +0.55%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: SRE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



BKV Corporation BKV is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7, 2026, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKV’s earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $362.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 359.3%.



Clearway Energy CWEN is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +54.32% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWEN’s loss is pegged at 45 cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $331.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.2%.



Constellation Energy Corporation CEG is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 11, 2026, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG’s earnings is pegged at $2.56 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.6%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $8.21 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.9%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BKV Corporation (BKV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.