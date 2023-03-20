Sempra reaches final investment decision on Port Arthur LNG plant's Phase 1

March 20 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Monday its unit has reached a final investment decision (FID) for Phase 1 development of the Port Arthur liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

It has also agreed to sell an indirect stake in the project to KKR & Co Inc KKR.N.

Sempra estimates the total capital expenditure for the 13.5-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant's Phase 1 at $13 billion.

Under the agreement, an infrastructure fund managed by KKR will buy a 25% to 49% indirect, non-controlling interest in the project. Sempra's unit, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, would target 20% to 30% of indirect ownership interest in the project, subject to the closing of the KKR sale.

The 70%-owned unit of Sempra has also finalized its joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N.

ConocoPhillips has acquired a 30% non-controlling interest in the project through the joint venture. The oil producer also agreed to purchase 5 MTPA of LNG from the project under a 20-year deal in November last year.

Along with ConocoPhillips, buyers of Port Arthur LNG include units of Poland's Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA PKN.WA, INEOS, ENGIE ENGIE.PA and Germany's RWE AG RWEG.DE.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.