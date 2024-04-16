Sempra - Preferred Security (SREA) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 29.91

The average one-year price target for Sempra - Preferred Security (NYSE:SREA) has been revised to 29.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 28.24 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.84 to a high of 33.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.46% from the latest reported closing price of 24.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREA is 0.66%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 9,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,757K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 10.44% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,368K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 0.04% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 999K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 1.64% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 838K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 0.36% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 633K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 6.98% over the last quarter.

