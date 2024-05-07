Sempra Lowers 2024 GAAP EPS Guidance Range - Update

(RTTNews) - Sempra (SRE) said the company is updating full-year 2024 GAAP earnings per common share guidance range to $4.52 to $4.82 reflecting actual results through the first quarter. Previously, the company projected earnings per common share in range of $4.60 to $4.90. The company affirmed full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.60 to $4.90. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.81. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sempra affirmed full-year 2025 EPS guidance range of $4.90 to $5.25. The company also affirmed its projected long-term EPS growth rate of 6% to 8%.

Sempra reported first-quarter earnings of $801 million or $1.26 per share, compared to first-quarter 2023 GAAP earnings of $969 million or $1.53 per share. On an adjusted basis, first-quarter 2024 earnings were $854 million or $1.34 per share, compared to $922 million, or $1.46 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 44.5% to $3.64 billion from $6.56 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.