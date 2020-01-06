Sempra LNG, Aramco Services Sign Deal For Port Arthur LNG

(RTTNews) - Sempra LNG, a unit of Sempra Energy (SRE), and Saudi Aramco's Aramco Services Company, signed an Interim Project Participation Agreement for the Port Arthur LNG export project under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

Sempra Energy noted that the agreement represents another milestone for both companies after having signed a heads of agreement in May last year for the purchase of 5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas and a 25% equity investment in the Port Arthur LNG project.

The initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG project is fully permitted and it is expected to include two liquefaction trains, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities to enable the export of approximately 11 Mtpa of LNG on a long-term basis.

