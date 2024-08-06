Sempra Lifts FY24 Earnings View, Backs Adj. Earnings Forecast - Update

(RTTNews) - Sempra (SRE), while reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues below market estimates, on Tuesday updated its fiscal 2024 earnings view on a reported basis, while confirming adjusted earnings outlook. The company also backed its earnings forecast for fiscal 2025 as well as long term.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Sempra shares were losing around 1.6 percent to trade at $77.47.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects earnings per share on a reported basis of $4.74 to $5.04 reflecting actual results through the second quarter, higher than previous guidance range of $4.52 to $4.82.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.60 to $4.90. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit of $4.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company continues to expect fiscal 2025 earnings per share in a range of $4.90 to $5.25. The Street estimates earnings of $5.16 per share for the next year.

The company is also affirming its projected long-term earnings per share growth rate of approximately 6 percent to 8 percent.

In its second quarter, Sempra reported earnings of $713 million or $1.12 per share, higher than last year's $603 million or $0.95 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company's second-quarter 2024 earnings were $567 million or $0.89 per share, compared to $594 million or $0.94 per share last year. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7 percent to $3.011 billion from $3.335 billion last year, while the Street estimated revenues of $3.4 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.