Sempra Inks Multi-year LNG Sale, Purchase Deal With RWE

December 28, 2022 — 07:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sempra Infrastructure, an arm of Sempra Energy (SRE), said on Wednesday that it has inked a long-term sale and purchase deal with RWE Supply & Trading, a subsidiary of RWE AG (RWE), to supply around 2.25 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas or LNG, from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

The LNG will be delivered on a free-on-board basis for 15 years.

The company said it is focused to achieve its goal of making a final investment decision for Phase 1 of the liquefaction project in the first quarter of 2023, with first cargo deliveries expected in 2027. Andree Stracke, CEO of RWE Supply & Trading, said, "Our partnership with Sempra Infrastructure, one of the leading companies for LNG infrastructure in the US, is another important step to diversify Germany's gas supply and thus contributes to enhancing security of supply in Europe on a long-term basis…"

SRE is trading up by 0.67 percent at $159.91 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

