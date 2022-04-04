Markets
Sempra Infrastructure To Work With KOGAS To Advance Development Of Energy-transition Projects

(RTTNews) - Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (SRE), and Korea Gas Corporation have entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities to cooperate in the global energy transition to lower-carbon and zero-carbon fuels. The MOU contemplates joint collaboration around project development and offtake across multiple business areas, including liquefied natural gas, carbon capture and sequestration, and hydrogen infrastructure.

Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, said: "Given our shared values and strategies, there are multiple opportunities for Sempra Infrastructure and KOGAS to collaborate across the lower-carbon value chain to deliver cleaner and more secure energy to our partners around the world."

