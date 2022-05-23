Sempra Infrastructure Signs Participation Agreement With TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Mitsubishi

(RTTNews) - Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (SRE), on Monday, announced signing of a participation agreement with TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corp. for the development of the proposed Hackberry Carbon Sequestration or HCS project in Southwest Louisiana.

The participation agreement contemplates that the combined Cameron LNG Phase 1 and proposed Phase 2 export projects would potentially serve as the anchor source for the capture and sequestration of carbon dioxide or CO2 by the HCS project. It also provides the basis for the parties to enter into a joint venture with Sempra Infrastructure for the HCS project.

Further, Sempra Infrastructure stated that it continues to build a strong business portfolio and is working on a number of initiatives focused on sustainability and the global energy transition to advance its goal to lower the greenhouse gas emission intensity at its LNG facilities while working to provide decarbonization solutions to its customers in North America and in global energy markets.

