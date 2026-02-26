Sempra Energy's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Sempra Energy SRE reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 13.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.50.



Including one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of 54 cents per share compared with $1.04 in the fourth quarter of 2024.



For 2025, the company generated adjusted earnings of $4.69 per share compared with $4.65 in 2024.

SRE’s Total Revenues

Revenues of $3.75 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion by 3%. However, the top line decreased 0.3% from $3.76 billion in the year-ago quarter.



For 2025, the company reported total revenues of $13.7 billion, up from $13.19 billion recorded in 2024.

Sempra Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sempra price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sempra Quote

SRE’s Segmental Update

Sempra California: Quarterly earnings amounted to $75 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $701 million.



Sempra Texas Utilities: Earnings in this segment increased to $201 million from $135 million in the year-ago quarter.



Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded earnings of $202 million compared with $259 million in the year-ago quarter.



Parent and Other: The segment reported a loss of $126 million, narrower than the prior-year period’s loss of $430 million.

SRE’s Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.03 billion compared with $1.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the same date, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $28.98 billion compared with $31.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



For 2025, cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.57 billion compared with $4.91 billion a year ago.

SRE’s Guidance

Sempra Energy expects its 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.80-$5.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.11 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



SRE has also announced a full-year 2027 EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.70. It has issued full-year 2030 EPS guidance of $6.70-$7.50.

SRE’s Zacks Rank

Sempra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.30 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 4.54%. The bottom line decreased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.44.



CEG’s revenues totaled $6.07 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 billion by 10.7%. The top line also increased 12.8% from the year-ago figure of $5.38 billion.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 31 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents by 63.2%. The bottom line dropped 61.3% year over year.



OXY’s total revenues were $5.42 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.88 billion by 7.8%.



Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 82 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus

Estimate of 81 cents by 1.2%. Fourth-quarter earnings were down 29.3% year over year.



DVN’s total revenues for the quarter were $4.12 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion by 2.5%. The top line decreased 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.





