Sempra Energy's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Sempra Energy SRE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 19.4%. The bottom line also increased 24.7% from year-ago quarter’s figure of 89 cents.



Including one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of 12 cents per share compared with $1.00 in the third quarter of 2024.

Total Revenues

Sempra Energy’s total revenues of $3.15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion by 2.2%. However, the top line increased 13.3% from $2.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Sempra Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sempra Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sempra Energy Quote

Segmental Update

Sempra California: Quarterly earnings amounted to $370 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $247 million.



Sempra Texas Utilities: Earnings in this segment increased to $306 million from $261 million in the year-ago quarter.



Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded a loss of $580 million against earnings of $230 million in the year-ago quarter.



Parent and Other: The segment reported a loss of $19 million, narrower than the prior-year period’s loss of $100 million.

Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.005 billion compared with $1.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of the same date, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $28.98 billion compared with $31.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $3.38 billion compared with $3.54 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Sempra Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection. The company still expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.30-$4.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.53 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



SRE still expects its 2026 earnings to be in the range of $4.80-$5.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company still expects its long-term EPS growth rate to be in the high-end or above its earlier projected band of 7-9% through 2029.

Zacks Rank

Sempra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Chesapeake Utilities CPK is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $171.9 million, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 7.3%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.7% in the last four quarters.



Spire SR is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 14, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 46 cents per share.



SR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.77%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $307.96 million, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 4.8%.



UGI Corporation UGI is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 20, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 44 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.72 billion, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 38.6%.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UGI Corporation (UGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.