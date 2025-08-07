Sempra Energy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Sempra Energy ( SRE ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 89 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 7.2%. The figure came in line with the prior-year quarter.

Including one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of 71 cents per share compared with $1.12 in the second quarter of 2024.

Total Revenues

Sempra Energy’s total revenues of $3 billion decreased 0.4% from $3.01 billion in the year-ago quarter, owing to lower revenue contributions from the Natural Gas and Electric business units.

The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion by 4.8%.

Segmental Update

Sempra California: Quarterly earnings amounted to $259 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $316 million.

Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings in this segment increased from $202 million in the year-ago quarter to $208 million.

Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded earnings of $72 million compared with $291 million in the year-ago quarter.

Parent and Other: The segment reported a loss of $78 million, narrower than the prior-year period’s loss of $96 million.

Financial Update

As of June 30, 2025, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.16 billion compared with $1.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

As of the same date, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $34.94 billion compared with $31.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities decreased from $2.52 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 to $2.27 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Guidance

Sempra Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection. The company still expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.30-$4.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.68 per share, just below the higher end of the company’s guided range.

SRE still expects its 2026 earnings to be in the range of $4.80-$5.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.17 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

The company still expects its long-term EPS growth rate to be in the high-end or above its earlier projected band of 7-9% through 2029.

Zacks Rank

Sempra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.

NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.

In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of $1.36, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 0.7%. The bottom line also declined 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.43.

