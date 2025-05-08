Sempra Energy's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Sempra Energy SRE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 19%. The figure also improved 7.5% from $1.34 reported in the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Including one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.39 per share compared with $1.26 in the first quarter of 2024.

Total Revenues

Sempra Energy’s total revenues of $3.80 billion increased 4.5% from $3.64 billion in the year-ago quarter. This was driven by higher revenue contributions from the Natural gas and Electric business units.



The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion by 1.2%.

Segmental Update

Sempra California: Quarterly earnings amounted to $724 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $582 million.



Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings in this segment declined from $183 million in the year-ago quarter to $146 million.



Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded earnings of $146 million compared with $131 million in the year-ago quarter.



Parent and Other: The segment reported a loss of $110 million, wider than the prior-year period’s loss of $95 million.

Financial Update

As of March 31, 2025, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.74 billion compared with $1.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $33.29 billion compared with $31.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities decreased from $1.85 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to $1.48 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Guidance

Sempra Energy reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection. The company still expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.30-$4.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.69 per share, just below the higher end of the company’s guided range.



SRE still expects its 2026 earnings to be in the range of $4.80-$5.30 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.17 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company now expects its long-term EPS growth rate to be in the high-end or above its earlier projected band of 7-9% through 2029.

Zacks Rank

Sempra currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



