Sempra Energy's Preferred Stock, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Sempra Energy's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SRE.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.75), with shares changing hands as low as $103.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SRE.PRB was trading at a 4.65% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 22.51% in the "Utilities" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE.PRB shares, versus SRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Sempra Energy's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B:

In Monday trading, Sempra Energy's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SRE.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRE) are off about 1.1%.

