Sempra Energy's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SRE.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.00), with shares changing hands as low as $95.40 on the day. As of last close, SRE.PRA was trading at a 306.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 10.50% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE.PRA shares, versus SRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SRE.PRA) is currently down about 4.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRE) are down about 5.1%.

