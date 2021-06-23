Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 19x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) P/E ratio of 19x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Sempra Energy has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Sempra Energy?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Sempra Energy's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 7.5%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 1,259% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.5% per year as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Sempra Energy's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Sempra Energy's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Sempra Energy currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sempra Energy (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

