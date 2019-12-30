Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SRE.PRA) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.00), with shares changing hands as low as $119.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.78% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SRE.PRA was trading at a 384.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 28.51% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SRE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SRE.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRE) are trading flat.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.