Sempra Energy to sell stake in Peruvian businesses for $3.59 bln

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Sempra Energy said on Monday it would sell stakes in its Peruvian businesses, including its 83.6% stake in Luz del Sur, to China Yangtze Power International Co for $3.59 billion in cash.

The sale will include the California-based power and natural gas infrastructure firm's interest in Tecsur SA and Inland Energy SAC.

