Sempra Energy to sell stake in Peruvian businesses for $3.59 bln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Monday it would sell stakes in its Peruvian businesses, including its 83.6% stake in Luz del Sur, to China Yangtze Power International Co for $3.59 billion in cash.

The sale will include the California-based power and natural gas infrastructure firm's interest in Tecsur SA and Inland Energy SAC.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

