Sempra Energy To Sell Equity Interests In Its Chilean Businesses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) has agreed to sell its equity interests in its Chilean businesses to State Grid International Development Limited. The sale includes the company's 100 percent stake in Chilquinta Energía, 100 percent interest in Tecnored S.A., and 50 percent interest in Eletrans S.A. The company's interests will be sold for $2.23 billion. This would conclude Sempra Energy's planned sale of its South American businesses for combined proceeds of approximately $5.82 billion.

"This agreement moves our company one step closer to completing the sale of our South American businesses and concentrating our investment strategy right here in North America," said Jeffrey Martin, CEO of Sempra Energy.

