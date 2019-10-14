Sempra Energy to sell Chilean businesses for $2.23 bln to China's State Grid

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Monday it would sell is Chilean businesses to China's State Grid International Development Limited for $2.23 billion in cash.

The deal includes Sempra's 100% stake in Chilquinta Energía S.A., Tecnored S.A. and a 50% interest in Eletrans S.A.

Reuters reported on Friday that the companies were close to an agreement.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.