Sempra Energy to sell Chilean businesses for $2.23 bln to China's State Grid

U.S. power company Sempra Energy said on Monday it would sell is Chilean businesses to China's State Grid International Development Limited for $2.23 billion in cash.

The deal includes Sempra's 100% stake in Chilquinta Energía S.A., Tecnored S.A. and a 50% interest in Eletrans S.A.

Reuters reported on Friday that the companies were close to an agreement.

