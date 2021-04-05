Sempra Energy to sell 20% interest in unit to KKR for $3.37 bln

April 5 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Monday it would sell a 20% stake in its new business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to investment firm KKR KKR.N for $3.37 billion in cash.

