Sempra Energy strikes LNG supply deal with Germany's RWE

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Wednesday its unit would supply 2.25 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas for 15 years to Germany's RWE AG RWEG.DE from its Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh)

