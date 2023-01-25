US Markets
Sempra Energy strikes 20-year LNG supply deal with Poland's PKN ORLEN

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

January 25, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy SRE.N said on Wednesday it would supply 1 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project to Poland's PKN ORLEN S.A. PKN.WA for 20 years.

The deal is the latest in a series of long-term contracts for U.S. LNG after Western sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine squeezed an already-tight global supply.

Sempra last year also struck deals with ConocoPhillips COP.N, INEOS, ENGIE ENGIE.PA and Germany's RWE RWEG.DE for the sale and purchase of LNG from the proposed Phase 1 project.

With Wednesday's supply deal with PKN ORLEN, which recently acquired the Polish Oil & Gas Co, Sempra's Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 is fully subscribed with 10.5 Mtpa under binding long-term agreements, the company said.

Sempra will now focus on completing the remaining steps needed to achieve making a final investment decision for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in the first quarter of 2023, with first cargo deliveries expected in 2027.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

