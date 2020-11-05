Sempra Energy (SRE) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Sempra Energy’s SRE third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.31, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 10.9%. The bottom line also declined 12.7% from $1.50 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Barring one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share compared with GAAP earnings of $2.84 reported in third-quarter 2019.

The year-over-year deterioration can be primarily attributed to lower revenues generated in the reported quarter.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, total revenues of $2,644 million decreased 4.1% year over year on lower contributions from both its Utilities (down 4%) and Energy-related businesses (down 4.7%). The top line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,604 million by 1.5%.

Sempra Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sempra Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sempra Energy Quote

Segment Update

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E): Quarterly earnings amounted to $178 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $263 million.

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas): This segment incurred loss of $24 million in the third quarter of 2020 against earnings of $143 million registered in the prior-year quarter.

Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings in this segment came in at $209 million in the reported quarter compared with $212 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sempra Mexico: The segment recorded net earnings of $50 million compared with $84 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sempra LNG: The segment reported earnings of $71 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2 million.

Parent and Other: Quarterly loss at this division declined to $126 million from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $139 million.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2020, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $3,515 million compared with $108 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $21,770 million as of Sep 30, 2020, compared with $20,785 million at 2019-end.

Cash flow from operating activities was $1,629 million at the end of third-quarter 2020, down from $2,118 million at the end of third-quarter 2019.

In the reported quarter, the company’s total capital expenditures, investments and acquisitions were $1,204 million compared with $997 million in the third quarter of 2019.

2020 Guidance

Sempra Energy updated its adjusted EPS guidance for 2020. The company now expects to generate earnings at the high-end of its prior guided range of $7.20-$7.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings stands at $7.68 per share, above the midpoint of the company-projected view.

Zacks Rank

Sempra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

Entergy ETR reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 by 0.8%.

American Electric Power AEP reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 0.7%.

NextEra Energy NEE reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 by 0.4%.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sempra Energy (SRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Entergy Corporation (ETR): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.