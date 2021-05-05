Sempra Energy (SRE) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Sempra Energy’s SRE first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.95, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 by 6.5%. The bottom line also improved 19.4% from $2.47 in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $2.87 per share compared with $2.53 in first-quarter 2020. This year-over-year upside was driven by a solid top-line performance.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, total revenues of $3,259 million increased 7.6% year over year on higher contributions from the Utilities business (up 6%) and Energy-related businesses (up 13.7 %). The top line, moreover, exceeded the consensus mark of $3,162 million by 3.1%.

Segment Update

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E): Quarterly earnings amounted to $212 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $262 million.



Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas): In this segment, quarterly earnings totaled $407 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with $303 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings in this segment came in at $135 million in the reported quarter compared with $105 million in the year-ago quarter.



Sempra Mexico: The segment recorded net earnings of $57 million compared with $191 million in the year-ago quarter.



Sempra LNG: The segment reported earnings of $146 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $75 million.



Parent and Other: Quarterly loss in this division declined to $83 million from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $248 million.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2021, Sempra Energy’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $725 million compared with $960 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $22,023 million as of Mar 31, 2021, compared with $21,781 million at 2020-end.



Cash flow from operating activities was $1,502 million at the end of first-quarter 2021, up from $1,318 million at the end of first-quarter 2020.



In the reported quarter, the company’s capital expenditures, investments and acquisitions summed $1,296 million compared with $1,096 million in the first quarter of 2020.

2021 Guidance

Sempra Energy reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance for 2021. The company expects to generate earnings of $7.50-$8.10 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings stands at $8.05 per share, which lies toward the higher end of the company-projected range.

Zacks Rank

Sempra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

