Dividends
SRE

Sempra Energy (SRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Sempra Energy (SRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.05, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRE was $119.05, representing a -26.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.87 and a 35.28% increase over the 52 week low of $88.

SRE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). SRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.53. Zacks Investment Research reports SRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.42%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SRE as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)
  • First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECLN with an increase of 4.16% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of SRE at 5.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular