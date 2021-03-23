Sempra Energy (SRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Sempra Energy (SRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRE was $128.1, representing a -6.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.47 and a 45.57% increase over the 52 week low of $88.

SRE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). SRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.78. Zacks Investment Research reports SRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .58%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SRE as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 11.23% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of SRE at 5.72%.

