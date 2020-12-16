Sempra Energy (SRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Sempra Energy (SRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $130.95, the dividend yield is 3.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRE was $130.95, representing a -19.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.87 and a 48.81% increase over the 52 week low of $88.

SRE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). SRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.9. Zacks Investment Research reports SRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.05%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SRE as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 7.61% over the last 100 days. UTES has the highest percent weighting of SRE at 5.35%.

