Sempra Energy (SRE) Declares $1.19 Dividend

Sempra Energy said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $153.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.46%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 336,094K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sempra Energy is 175.95. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.78% from its latest reported closing price of 153.29.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra Energy is 14,655MM, a decrease of 14.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 23,043K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,712K shares, representing an increase of 18.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,776K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,036K shares, representing a decrease of 33.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 24.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,451K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,047K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 85.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,557K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,285K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Sempra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

