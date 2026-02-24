Sempra Energy Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Sempra Energy SRE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.35% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of SRE’s Q4 Results

Sempra Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are anticipated to have been supported by the introduction of new interim rates and continued strong rate-based growth, trends that had already been observed in prior quarters. These factors are likely to have driven growth in regulated earnings and enhanced the company’s top-line performance.



SRE’s continued investments in infrastructure, especially in grid modernization, pipeline safety initiatives and clean energy transition projects, are expected to have improved system reliability and operational efficiency.



Sempra Energy’s sustained customer growth across its service territories is also expected to have lifted electricity and natural gas volumes, strengthening its financial performance in the quarter.



Sempra Energy experienced varied temperature trends across its service territories during the October–December period. However, most regions recorded above-normal temperatures, which is likely to have reduced electricity demand for heating purposes in winter and may have weighed on the company’s top-line performance.



Higher operating expenses and increased interest expenses may have partially offset some of the positive factors in the quarter to be reported.

Q4 Expectations for Sempra Energy

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 24.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.64 billion, implying a 3.1% decline year over year.

What Our Model Predicts for SRE

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Sempra Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Sempra Price and EPS Surprise

Sempra price-eps-surprise | Sempra Quote

Earnings ESP: SRE has an Earnings ESP of +4.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Sempra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other companies from the same industry that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Excelerate Energy, Inc. EE is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



EE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18.11%. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 29 cents per share.

Talen Energy Corporation TLN is set to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +32.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



TLN’s long-term earnings growth rate is 29.71%. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.71 per share, which calls for year-over-year growth of 49.7%.



Gevo, Inc. GEVO is expected to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 5, after market close. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +10% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year surge of 66.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales stands at $43.5 million, which suggests a massive year-over-year improvement of 663.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.