Markets
SRE

Sempra Energy Reaffirms FY22 EPS Outlook, Boosts Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, and initiated earnings outlook for the full-year 2023. The company also increased its common stock dividend.

For fiscal 2022, Sempra Energy continues to project earnings in a range of $8.10 to $8.70 per share. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $8.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.60 to $9.20 per share for fiscal 2023 and also projects long-term earnings at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6 to 8 percent through 2026.

Further, Sempra Energy's board of directors declared a $1.145 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, payable April 15, 2022 to common stock shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. It represents an increase to $4.58 per common share from $4.40 per common share, on an annualized basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular