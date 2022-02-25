Sempra Energy Reaffirms FY22 EPS Outlook, Boosts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, and initiated earnings outlook for the full-year 2023. The company also increased its common stock dividend.

For fiscal 2022, Sempra Energy continues to project earnings in a range of $8.10 to $8.70 per share. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $8.46 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.60 to $9.20 per share for fiscal 2023 and also projects long-term earnings at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6 to 8 percent through 2026.

Further, Sempra Energy's board of directors declared a $1.145 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, payable April 15, 2022 to common stock shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. It represents an increase to $4.58 per common share from $4.40 per common share, on an annualized basis.

