Sempra Energy Reaffirms FY20, FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) reaffirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, but at the high-end of the range. The company also reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the full-year 2021.

Sempra Energy continues to project earnings in a range of $12.50 to $13.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.20 to $7.80 per share for fiscal 2020, as well as earnings in a range of $7.50 to $8.10 per share for fiscal 2021.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.66 per share for fiscal 2020 and $8.05 per share for fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.