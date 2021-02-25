Sempra Energy Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $414 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with $447 million, or $1.55 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings of $1.90 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue in the quarter increased to $3.171 billion from $2.943 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $3.36 billion.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2021 earnings view of $7.50 to $8.10. Analysts see earnings of $8.07 per share for the period.

" We envision critical new investments in energy infrastructure playing a vital role in reaching a net-zero energy future, promoting growth across all sectors of the economy and supporting a thriving energy industry," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy.

