Sempra Energy Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sempra Energy (SRE):

-Earnings: $414 billion in Q4 vs. $447 in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.43 in Q4 vs. $1.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $553 million or $1.90 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.56 per share -Revenue: $3.17 billion in Q4 vs. $2.94 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.