Sempra Energy Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $447 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $864 million, or $3.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $447 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $2.94 billion from $2.83 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $447 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.

