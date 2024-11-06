News & Insights

Sempra Energy Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

November 06, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $638 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $721 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $2.776 billion from $3.334 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $638 Mln. vs. $721 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.776 Bln vs. $3.334 Bln last year.

