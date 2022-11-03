Sempra Energy Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sempra Energy (SRE):

Earnings: $485 million in Q3 vs. -$648 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.53 in Q3 vs. -$2.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $622 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.79 per share Revenue: $3.617 billion in Q3 vs. $3.013 billion in the same period last year.

