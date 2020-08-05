Markets
SRE

Sempra Energy Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.24 billion, or $7.61 per share. This compares with $0.35 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $485 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $2.53 billion from $2.23 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $485 Mln. vs. $309 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q2): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular