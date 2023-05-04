Sempra Energy Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $969 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $922 million or $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 71.7% to $6.560 billion from $3.820 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $969 Mln. vs. $612 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.07 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.77 -Revenue (Q1): $6.560 Bln vs. $3.820 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 - $9.20

