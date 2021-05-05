Sempra Energy Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $874 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $900 million or $2.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.26 billion from $3.03 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $900 Mln. vs. $741 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.95 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.26 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $8.10

