Sempra Energy Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $760 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $932 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $3.03 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $932 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.08 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q1): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $7.50

